Coming soon: Lost Cabin events

(LOST CABIN, WY) Live events are coming to Lost Cabin.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lost Cabin:

F0523- Executive Skill Series: Exercising Leadership Ethically Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Provides students with the ability to recognize ethical dilemmas in the context of their environments and their resolution.

F0635- Best Practices in Community Risk Reduction Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Two day course demonstrating nationally recognized principles that can lead to risk-reduction programs measuring success in communities.

N0445- Fire and Emergency Services Training Program Management Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jan 01, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

NFA course providing training officers with tools and skills to lead and manage the training function in fire/EMS organizations.

F0349-Fire Svc. Safety Culture: Who Protects Firefighters from Firefighters Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Two day course designed to assist fire personnel in defining and advocating organizational change within the fire service relating to safety

F0322- Incident Command System for Structural Collapse Incidents Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Two day course designed to provide fire officers with an understanding of command operations at structural collapse incidents.