Genoa, AR

Live events on the horizon in Genoa

Genoa Bulletin
Genoa Bulletin
 5 days ago

(GENOA, AR) Genoa has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Genoa area:

TGR League Club Championship

Texarkana, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 7401 University Ave, Texarkana, TX

Our annual League Championship is a two day, stroke play event. Last year we paid out over $5k in cash and look to hit $6k this year. If you are not currently part of the league, you are not...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Texarkana, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Texarkana, AR 71854

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Huge Gem Amethyst Rock Fossil Sale August 28, 29

Texarkana, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2910 South Cowhorn Creek Loop, Texarkana, TX 75503

Huge Gem Amethyst Rock Fossil Sale August 28, 29 (9am - 5pm) - (Texarkana, TX)

Gathering of Authors Charity Event & Book Signing

Texarkana, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 6912 Blackman Ferry Road, Texarkana, AR 71854

The Gathering of Authors is an event using literacy, authors and a book signing to help raise money for kids in need of help.

Operation Daily Battle Rally

Texarkana, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Join VFW Riders in promoting Wind Therapy - Suicide Prevention. Hosted by VFWMGTX, VFW Riders of Louisiana, VFW Riders of Oklahoma and the VFW Riders of Arkansas. Watch vfwmgtx.com/odb-rally for...

Genoa Bulletin

Genoa Bulletin

Genoa, AR
