What’s up Duette: Local events calendar
(DUETTE, FL) Live events are lining up on the Duette calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Duette area:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 2507 Lakewood Ranch Boulevard, Bradenton, FL 34211
Put your knowledge to the test at Trivia Night and try to win some free beer and prizes. Starts at 6:30pm!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 8913 U.S. 301, Parrish, FL 34219
It's Comedy Night at Beefs in Parrish. Another hilarious lineup comes to your local Beef O Brady's
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 15800 State Route 64, Bradenton, FL 34212
Come volunteer at this Maverick City event! Click the "Register" button to the right for more info!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 905 Rye Wilderness Trail, Parrish, FL 34219
Set your sights on the exciting outdoor activity of archery!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Address: 905 Rye Wilderness Trail, Parrish, FL 34219
Explore a seldom-visited area of Rye Preserve while documenting plants and animals.
Comments / 0