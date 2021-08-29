Cancel
Duette, FL

What’s up Duette: Local events calendar

Duette Today
 5 days ago

(DUETTE, FL) Live events are lining up on the Duette calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Duette area:

Trivia Night at Naughty Monk Brewery

Bradenton, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 2507 Lakewood Ranch Boulevard, Bradenton, FL 34211

Put your knowledge to the test at Trivia Night and try to win some free beer and prizes. Starts at 6:30pm!

Beef'O'Brady's Comedy Night

Parrish, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 8913 U.S. 301, Parrish, FL 34219

It's Comedy Night at Beefs in Parrish. Another hilarious lineup comes to your local Beef O Brady's

Maverick City - Food For the Hungry Volunteers - Bradenton, FL

Bradenton, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 15800 State Route 64, Bradenton, FL 34212

Come volunteer at this Maverick City event! Click the "Register" button to the right for more info!

September Youth Archery at Rye Preserve

Parrish, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 905 Rye Wilderness Trail, Parrish, FL 34219

Set your sights on the exciting outdoor activity of archery!

National Public Lands Day BioBlitz

Parrish, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 905 Rye Wilderness Trail, Parrish, FL 34219

Explore a seldom-visited area of Rye Preserve while documenting plants and animals.

ABOUT

With Duette Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

