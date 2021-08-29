Coldfoot events calendar

(COLDFOOT, AK) Live events are lining up on the Coldfoot calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Coldfoot:

FAST Planning Project Enhancement Committee Joint Work Session Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

FAST Planning Project Enhancement Committee Joint Work Session via ZoomMonday, August 30, 2021 – 10:00 AM- 12:00 PMTo participate via computer, app, or telephone, on the day of the meeting go to...

Political Forum - Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1201 Hoselton Rd, Fairbanks, AK

Fairbanks City Council North Pole City Council North Pole City Mayor

Sound bath with Pam and Paula Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3677 College Road Campus Corner Mall #11, Fairbanks, AK

Photo by Robert Bynum Photography Studio Sound Bath. Tickets must be purchased through the Heart Stream website - or follow this url: www.ondibs.com/widget/studio/211 Go to August 29. RSVP-ing on...

Side Hustle Accelerator Masterclass — Fairbanks Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Learn The Top Side-Hustle Secrets To Effectively Finding, Launching and Monetizing Your Side Hustle and Taking It To The Next Level Learn The Top Side-Hustle Secrets To Effectively Finding...

Denali Photo Guides - Denali Photo Excursion Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

#Take home awe-inspiring photographs of Alaska! Come discover and capture the unique beauty of the interior while receiving personalized photography instruction. With a maximum of 3 participants...