Delhi calendar: Events coming up

(DELHI, CO) Delhi has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Delhi area:

MOOTS + RAD DIRT FEST PRE-RIDE Trinidad, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 107 East Main Street, Trinidad, CO 81082

Moots will be on hand in the days leading up to The Rad Dirt Fest presented by Wahoo. We will be hosting social gatherings and a pre-ride!

The Rainbow Fish Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 131 W Main St, Trinidad, CO

An undersea adventure about caring and sharing. The Rainbow Fish tells the story of the most beautiful fish in the ocean and how it learns to share. When Rainbow Fish refuses to share its vibrant...

Spartan Volleyball Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 600 Prospect St, Trinidad, CO

Trinidad Tri-Match Tournament CNCC vs TSJC @ 1:00 pm CNCC vs LCCC @ 3:00 pm

Trinidad, CO Concealed Carry Class Trinidad, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 3130 Santa Fe Trail, #Drive, Trinidad, CO 81082

This concealed carry class fulfills the training requirements set forth in section 18-12-203 of the Colorado State firearms statute.