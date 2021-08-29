Cancel
Delhi calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Delhi Today
 5 days ago

(DELHI, CO) Delhi has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Delhi area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p1Qwo_0bgT0Ag200

MOOTS + RAD DIRT FEST PRE-RIDE

Trinidad, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 107 East Main Street, Trinidad, CO 81082

Moots will be on hand in the days leading up to The Rad Dirt Fest presented by Wahoo. We will be hosting social gatherings and a pre-ride!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WRZCQ_0bgT0Ag200

The Rainbow Fish

Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 131 W Main St, Trinidad, CO

An undersea adventure about caring and sharing. The Rainbow Fish tells the story of the most beautiful fish in the ocean and how it learns to share. When Rainbow Fish refuses to share its vibrant...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e6doC_0bgT0Ag200

Spartan Volleyball

Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 600 Prospect St, Trinidad, CO

Trinidad Tri-Match Tournament CNCC vs TSJC @ 1:00 pm CNCC vs LCCC @ 3:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c8y7a_0bgT0Ag200

Trinidad, CO Concealed Carry Class

Trinidad, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 3130 Santa Fe Trail, #Drive, Trinidad, CO 81082

This concealed carry class fulfills the training requirements set forth in section 18-12-203 of the Colorado State firearms statute.

Delhi Today

Delhi, CO
With Delhi Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

