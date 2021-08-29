Bethera events calendar

(BETHERA, SC) Bethera has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bethera:

Morning Worship August 29, 2021 Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 306 W Main St, Moncks Corner, SC

Join us on the fifth Sunday of August for our Women's Missionary Society worship service.

OutPour 2022: A Pentecost Experience Goose Creek, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 403 Liberty Hall Road, North Charleston, SC 29445

OutPour is a God Birthed Gathering, centrally modeled around an authentic Pentecost Experience.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Goose Creek, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Goose Creek, SC 29445

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Berkeley Invitational Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 772 Exeter Plantation Rd, Moncks Corner, SC

54 hole stroke play tournament hosted by Berkeley Country Club with Championship and Men's Divisions. Has been played annually for over 50 years.

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 10:15 AM

Address: 98 Davenport Street, Goose Creek, SC 29445

Course Name: Safety/Sanitation/Disinfection & Laws/Regs Date: December 5th Location: (Kenneth Shuler School Davenport Street Ste 10)