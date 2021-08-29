Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bethera, SC

Bethera events calendar

Posted by 
Bethera Times
Bethera Times
 5 days ago

(BETHERA, SC) Bethera has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bethera:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24wmYr_0bgT09sY00

Morning Worship August 29, 2021

Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 306 W Main St, Moncks Corner, SC

Join us on the fifth Sunday of August for our Women's Missionary Society worship service.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BBiRr_0bgT09sY00

OutPour 2022: A Pentecost Experience

Goose Creek, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 403 Liberty Hall Road, North Charleston, SC 29445

OutPour is a God Birthed Gathering, centrally modeled around an authentic Pentecost Experience.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36uHxJ_0bgT09sY00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Goose Creek, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Goose Creek, SC 29445

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dLPh4_0bgT09sY00

Berkeley Invitational

Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 772 Exeter Plantation Rd, Moncks Corner, SC

54 hole stroke play tournament hosted by Berkeley Country Club with Championship and Men's Divisions. Has been played annually for over 50 years.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cIJ0h_0bgT09sY00

Safety/Sanitation/Disinfection & Laws/Regs | December 5th | (Goose Creek)

Goose Creek, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 10:15 AM

Address: 98 Davenport Street, Goose Creek, SC 29445

Course Name: Safety/Sanitation/Disinfection & Laws/Regs Date: December 5th Location: (Kenneth Shuler School Davenport Street Ste 10)

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bethera Times

Bethera Times

Bethera, SC
24
Followers
217
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bethera Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Moncks Corner, SC
City
Goose Creek, SC
City
Bethera, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sc#Women#Outpour#Kenneth Shuler School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy