Foraker, OK

Live events Foraker — what’s coming up

Foraker News Alert
Foraker News Alert
 5 days ago

(FORAKER, OK) Live events are coming to Foraker.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Foraker area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KA5iq_0bgT08zp00

Ark City Farm and Art Market

Arkansas City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 701 N Summit St, Arkansas City, KS

Season:Summer Market Hours June 1 - September 28, 2021Tuesdays, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm Location:Wilson Park,701 North Summit Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sHXfS_0bgT08zp00

8 -week Marriage Bootcamp

Pawnee, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 2440 9th Street, Pawnee, OK 74058

Come join us for an 8-week marriage bootcamp! Build a stronger marriage under God! Learn practical tools to help you in your marriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dr0Hy_0bgT08zp00

Ponca City Farmers Market

Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1445-1475 Lake Rd, Ponca City, OK

Ponca City Farmers Market-Fruit, Vegetables, Eggs, Home-baked Bread and Rolls, James and Jellies. Artisan Goats' Milk, Soaps, Lotions, Fresh Herbs, Spices Blends, Herbal Teas, Honey and so Much...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sjING_0bgT08zp00

Rocky Horror Picture Show

Pawhuska, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 110 West Main Street, Pawhuska, OK 74056

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is being presented at the Constantine Theater

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y6WHC_0bgT08zp00

Back to School Dinner & Meet the Teachers

Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Join us for our Back to School Night dinner on Tuesday, August 31! Support your FLS cheerleaders by purchasing tickets in the office, or you can purchase them at the door! $12. Then you'll have...

Foraker News Alert

Foraker News Alert

Foraker, OK
