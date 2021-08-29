Live events Foraker — what’s coming up

(FORAKER, OK) Live events are coming to Foraker.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Foraker area:

Ark City Farm and Art Market Arkansas City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 701 N Summit St, Arkansas City, KS

Season:Summer Market Hours June 1 - September 28, 2021Tuesdays, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm Location:Wilson Park,701 North Summit Street

8 -week Marriage Bootcamp Pawnee, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 2440 9th Street, Pawnee, OK 74058

Come join us for an 8-week marriage bootcamp! Build a stronger marriage under God! Learn practical tools to help you in your marriage.

Ponca City Farmers Market Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1445-1475 Lake Rd, Ponca City, OK

Ponca City Farmers Market-Fruit, Vegetables, Eggs, Home-baked Bread and Rolls, James and Jellies. Artisan Goats' Milk, Soaps, Lotions, Fresh Herbs, Spices Blends, Herbal Teas, Honey and so Much...

Rocky Horror Picture Show Pawhuska, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 110 West Main Street, Pawhuska, OK 74056

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is being presented at the Constantine Theater

Back to School Dinner & Meet the Teachers Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Join us for our Back to School Night dinner on Tuesday, August 31! Support your FLS cheerleaders by purchasing tickets in the office, or you can purchase them at the door! $12. Then you'll have...