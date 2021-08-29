Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Craig, MT

Craig events calendar

Posted by 
Craig News Beat
Craig News Beat
 5 days ago

(CRAIG, MT) Craig has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Craig:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EZRE9_0bgT077600

2021 Pirate's Treasure Chase 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home.Save $5

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Helena, MT 59601

Did you know that International Talk Like a Pirate Day takes place on September 19th!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZaneL_0bgT077600

2021 Brave Kid Forever 1/2 M 1M 5K 10K -Participate from Home. Save $3

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Helena, MT 59601

Did you know that National Brave Day is on September 24, 2021?

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27y6vs_0bgT077600

Generation to Generation Women's Conference

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 720 Faw Road, Helena, MT 59602

This event always encourages us to go into the higher places with God, join us for the journey

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49WVyp_0bgT077600

Youth Mental Health First Aid - Suicide Prevention Month

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 2475 East Broadway Street, Helena, MT 59601

Don't understand teens? Have difficulty deciphering what is a phase and what might be a mental health challenge? This training is for you!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j39KX_0bgT077600

Sunflower Yoga

Craig, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2987 Craig Frontage Rd, Craig, MT

Come say farewell to summer with a yoga class amongst the sunflower blooms! ???‍♀️??‍♂️? Included in the experience: *an hour yoga class led by Candace *each student can cut three sunflowers to...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Craig News Beat

Craig News Beat

Craig, MT
6
Followers
203
Post
333
Views
ABOUT

With Craig News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Craig, MT
City
Helena, MT
Helena, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Live Events#Mt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy