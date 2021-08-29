Craig events calendar
(CRAIG, MT) Craig has a full slate of live events coming up.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Craig:
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: Participate from home!, Helena, MT 59601
Did you know that International Talk Like a Pirate Day takes place on September 19th!
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: Participate from home!, Helena, MT 59601
Did you know that National Brave Day is on September 24, 2021?
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM
Address: 720 Faw Road, Helena, MT 59602
This event always encourages us to go into the higher places with God, join us for the journey
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 2475 East Broadway Street, Helena, MT 59601
Don't understand teens? Have difficulty deciphering what is a phase and what might be a mental health challenge? This training is for you!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 2987 Craig Frontage Rd, Craig, MT
Come say farewell to summer with a yoga class amongst the sunflower blooms! ???♀️??♂️? Included in the experience: *an hour yoga class led by Candace *each student can cut three sunflowers to...
