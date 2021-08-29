Centralia events coming up

(CENTRALIA, OK) Live events are lining up on the Centralia calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Centralia area:

Jay 7:30pm – Delaware County Courthouse Jay, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Sign-in begins at 7:00 p.m. $75 cash or money order. No appointment necessary.

Billy Leon Hatfield Pryor, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 601 E Graham Ave, Pryor, OK

Find the obituary of Billy Hatfield (1938 - 2021) from Pryor, OK. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Mayes County Fair Pryor, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2200 NE 1st St, Pryor, OK

Bring the family and enjoy this county fair that includes arts and crafts, carnival, livestock judging, food judging and more.

Homeschool Oklahoma Rendezvous Adair, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Spend the weekend with your family at New Life Ranch’s Frontier Cove. Rest and relax, or come to play. Hang out with your friends for a group weekend away. Experience all sorts of activities...

Storytime Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 1140 N E O Loop, Grove, OK

Join Mrs. April on Monday mornings at 10:30am for exciting stories and crafts! Space is limited.