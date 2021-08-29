Cancel
Clifton, NY

Coming soon: Clifton events

Clifton Voice
Clifton Voice
 5 days ago

(CLIFTON, NY) Live events are lining up on the Clifton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Clifton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TtH8E_0bgT05Le00

Summer Reading Pizza Party!

Tupper Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 41 Lake St, Tupper Lake, NY

Come join us on Tuesday, August 31st at 12:30pm for a pizza party to celebrate the end of summer reading. All readers can turn in their reading logs at the party and share some of the highlights...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fTcJA_0bgT05Le00

Raquette Lake Summer Blood Drive

Raquette Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 115 NY-28, Raquette Lake, NY

Save three lives by donating blood Tuesday August 31st from 12:00 - 5:00pm at the Raquette Lake School. Sign up by calling Liz at 315-369-5053 or redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins welcome.... Event Details

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ID32O_0bgT05Le00

Canton Farmers Market

Canton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

This event listing provided for the Canton community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dRe6F_0bgT05Le00

Fall Kick-Off

Gouverneur, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 4673 NY-58, Gouverneur, NY

Get energized to make this the best Girl Scout year ever! Gather with staff and volunteers to kick off the 2022 Troop Year! Discover new GSUSA badges, get council updates for the new year, take...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BJlgh_0bgT05Le00

Day of Mercy

Canton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 66 Court St, Canton, NY

Confessions being heard in St. Mary's Divine Mercy Chapel (at 68 Court Street, Canton).

