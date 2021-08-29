Cancel
Atlantic City, WY

Atlantic City events calendar

Atlantic City Journal
 5 days ago

(ATLANTIC CITY, WY) Atlantic City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Atlantic City:

S-290 Intermediate Wildland Fire Behavior

Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jan 01, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Date: 1/20/2022 - 1/23/2022 (37 hour course: 32 Instructor-led training hours, 5 hours pre-course work) Time: 0800-1700 Daily Notes: Pre-c

Art Exhibit – “Native Americans of Wyoming’s Wind River Country”

Lander, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1443 W Main St, Lander, WY

Enjoy a prestigious exhibit of historic western art: “Native Americans of Wyoming’s Wind River Country,” by painter Joseph Scheuerle. Featuring tribal members from many Rocky Mountain tribes...

F0522- ESS: Exercising Leadership Through Difficult Conversations

Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Two day course to provide knowledge and skills to fire officers for having difficult conversations to exercise leadership.

FI-210 wildland Fire Origin and Cause Determination

Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Date: 5/17/22 - 5/21/22 (40 hour course: 36 Instructor-led training hours, 4 hours pre-course work) Time: 0800-1700 Daily Notes: Pre-co

S-270 Basic Air Operations

Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

This course covers aircraft types and capabilities, aviation management and safety for flying in and working with agency aircraft, tactical

ABOUT

With Atlantic City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

