Atlantic City events calendar

(ATLANTIC CITY, WY) Atlantic City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Atlantic City:

S-290 Intermediate Wildland Fire Behavior Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jan 01, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Date: 1/20/2022 - 1/23/2022 (37 hour course: 32 Instructor-led training hours, 5 hours pre-course work) Time: 0800-1700 Daily Notes: Pre-c

Art Exhibit – “Native Americans of Wyoming’s Wind River Country” Lander, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1443 W Main St, Lander, WY

Enjoy a prestigious exhibit of historic western art: “Native Americans of Wyoming’s Wind River Country,” by painter Joseph Scheuerle. Featuring tribal members from many Rocky Mountain tribes...

F0522- ESS: Exercising Leadership Through Difficult Conversations Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Two day course to provide knowledge and skills to fire officers for having difficult conversations to exercise leadership.

FI-210 wildland Fire Origin and Cause Determination Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Date: 5/17/22 - 5/21/22 (40 hour course: 36 Instructor-led training hours, 4 hours pre-course work) Time: 0800-1700 Daily Notes: Pre-co

S-270 Basic Air Operations Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

This course covers aircraft types and capabilities, aviation management and safety for flying in and working with agency aircraft, tactical