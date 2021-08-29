Arabela calendar: What's coming up

(ARABELA, NM) Live events are coming to Arabela.

These events are coming up in the Arabela area:

Dodge Ram Giveaway Mescalero, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 287 Carrizo Canyon Rd, Mescalero, NM

You could win a 2021 Ram 1500 Big Horn this August at Inn of the Mountain Gods! Play your favorite gaming machines on Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout the month to earn entries into the...

Sunday Funday at the Barn Alto, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 492 Fort Stanton Rd, Alto, NM

Get out of the heat and breathe in the fresh mountain air with us at the barn for Sunday Funday! Farmer's Market starts at 10 AM and we'll have Noisy Water wine, Uncle Dick's Hard Ciders and...

Family Day at Ruidoso Downs Race Track — DiscoverRUIDOSO.com | Travel Information for Ruidoso, New Mexico Ruidoso Downs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 26225 US-70, Ruidoso Downs, NM

Celebrate Family Day at the Races! Bring the entire family. Enjoy $1 hot dogs, popcorn and soda. Stick horse races on the track for the kids.

Do Portugal Circus Ruidoso, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 687 Hull Rd #659, Ruidoso, NM

Do Portugal Circus where your circus dreams come true. Every show is filled with spectacular sights, amazing experiences and unforgettable memories! Since opening in 1994, we have become masters...

YOGA FOR EVERYONE Ruidoso, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 200 Mechem Drive, BUDDHA YOGA ADOBE PLAZA, Ruidoso, NM 88345

Yoga for everyone, easy to moderate in a serene setting