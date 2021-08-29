Live events on the horizon in Amboy

(AMBOY, CA) Amboy is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Amboy:

Adult BYOB Paint Party Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 6211 Adobe Road, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Paint, Sip, and have fun at Exhale Art Studios. Bring your preferred beverage and get creative. No Experience Necessary. 21+ ID required.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Astrophotography at Joshua Tree National Park with Stan Moniz Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:00 AM

Address: 74485 National Park Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Capture the Beauty of the Night Sky at Joshua Tree National Park with professional adventure photographer and Sony Ambassador Stan Moniz!

Kids Paint and Play Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:15 PM

Address: 6211 Adobe Road, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Let the kids laugh, paint, and play while using their imagination and creativity. Recommended ages 5 to 12.