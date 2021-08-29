Cancel
Shaniko, OR

Shaniko calendar: Events coming up

Shaniko Post
Shaniko Post
 5 days ago

(SHANIKO, OR) Live events are coming to Shaniko.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Shaniko area:

Conversation with Modern Day Pioneers: KW Ranch (9AM-12PM, SEPT 13-16 2021)

Tygh Valley, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 84033 Oregon 216, Tygh Valley, OR 97063

It’s not often you get the chance to have an upfront and personal conversation with intrepid, undaunted, and plucky ranchers and farmers...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ky3c5_0bgT01ok00

3 Day Deschutes River Adventure with Olivia Harms - $850.00

Madras, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: US-26, Madras, OR

Spend a weekend with Olivia Harms on the Deschutes River! This trip is on the Deschutes River starting at Warm Springs to Sandy Beach, 42 river miles in three days. The trip includes: river safety...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iZXPV_0bgT01ok00

Railroad Memorabilia

Madras, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Vintage Railroad Collectibles. This is an estate collection of Albert Farrow. Many of the books are signed by the authors to Al Farrow. At the end of this auction are some Vintage model train...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D4niE_0bgT01ok00

Lap Swim Tue 6-7:30am - Madras, OR 2021

Madras, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 1195 SE Kemper Way, Madras, OR

Description Session is 90 minutes. 1 Lap swimmer per lane. Lanes have been modified to allow more space available for lap swimmers. Laps are side (window) to side (bleachers) and are 17 yards...

ABOUT

With Shaniko Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

