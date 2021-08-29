Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, ID

Atlanta calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Atlanta Post
Atlanta Post
 5 days ago

(ATLANTA, ID) Atlanta has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Atlanta:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=183MZv_0bgT00w100

Yankee Fork Gold Dredge Tours

Stanley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 300 Yankee Fork Rd, Stanley, ID

Come visit the best preserved and presented dredges in the lower 48 states. The Yankee Fork Gold Dredge is located in the central mountains of Idaho on the Yankee Fork tributary of the Salmon...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qWi4l_0bgT00w100

Dub FX - Arena Garden

Garden Valley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: Banks Lowman Rd, Garden Valley, ID

Explore all upcoming dub fx events in Lowman, Idaho, find information & tickets for upcoming dub fx events happening in Lowman, Idaho.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DWn7c_0bgT00w100

GRATEFUL FOR THE SAWTOOTH

Stanley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 620 Ace Of Diamonds Blvd, Stanley, ID

Flashback with the regions best Grateful Dead Tribute Band live 2 nights at the Kasino Club in Stanley Idaho

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cz18P_0bgT00w100

The Spitfire Grill at Starlight Mountain Theatre

Garden Valley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 850 S Middlefork Rd, Garden Valley, ID

A feisty parolee follows her dreams to a small town in Wisconsin and finds a place for herself working at Hannah's Spitfire Grill. It is for sale but there are no takers for the only eatery in the...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Atlanta Post

Atlanta Post

Atlanta, ID
23
Followers
190
Post
376
Views
ABOUT

With Atlanta Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lowman, ID
State
Idaho State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Atlanta, ID
City
Garden Valley, ID
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Dub Fx#Live Events#Yankee Fork Rd Stanley#The Kasino Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Pagosa Springs, COpagosadailypost.com

Changes Announced to Four Corners Folk Festival Lineup

KSUT Radio — organizers of the 2021 Four Corners Folk Festival, September 3-5, on Reservoir Hill in Pagosa Springs — regrets to announce that Lucinda Williams has canceled her performance at the 2021 Festival, citing her health in a statement from management:. “Our apologies for this, but it is with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy