Atlanta calendar: Coming events

Yankee Fork Gold Dredge Tours Stanley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 300 Yankee Fork Rd, Stanley, ID

Come visit the best preserved and presented dredges in the lower 48 states. The Yankee Fork Gold Dredge is located in the central mountains of Idaho on the Yankee Fork tributary of the Salmon...

Dub FX - Arena Garden Garden Valley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: Banks Lowman Rd, Garden Valley, ID

Explore all upcoming dub fx events in Lowman, Idaho, find information & tickets for upcoming dub fx events happening in Lowman, Idaho.

GRATEFUL FOR THE SAWTOOTH Stanley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 620 Ace Of Diamonds Blvd, Stanley, ID

Flashback with the regions best Grateful Dead Tribute Band live 2 nights at the Kasino Club in Stanley Idaho

The Spitfire Grill at Starlight Mountain Theatre Garden Valley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 850 S Middlefork Rd, Garden Valley, ID

A feisty parolee follows her dreams to a small town in Wisconsin and finds a place for herself working at Hannah's Spitfire Grill. It is for sale but there are no takers for the only eatery in the...