Maljamar, NM

Live events on the horizon in Maljamar

Maljamar News Alert
Maljamar News Alert
 5 days ago

(MALJAMAR, NM) Maljamar has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Maljamar:

Memorial service

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 3321 N Dal Paso St, Hobbs, NM

Find the obituary of Patricia Jones (1949 - 2021) from Hobbs, NM. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Artesia High School Class of 2011 Celebrates Ten Years

Artesia, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:59 PM

Address: 2707 South 1st Street, Artesia, NM 88210

Join the AHS Class of 2011 to celebrate our 10 year reunion!

Luncheon with Byron Tyler

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 113 N Shipp St, Hobbs, NM

A special Lunch & Learn specifically for business owners! About this Event We have partnered up with chamber member, Byron Tyler with Edward Jones Investments, and are excited to announce our next...

Girls Night Out The Show at Diamond Lil's (Hobbs, NM)

Hobbs, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 2600 North Dal Paso Street, Hobbs, NM 88240

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Hobbs ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 6pm

With Maljamar News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

