Live events Fieldton — what’s coming up

(FIELDTON, TX) Fieldton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fieldton:

Yoga with Coach Pegah Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Lubbock, Lubbock, TX 79407

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

Amarillo by…lunch - benefiting Texas Boys and Girls Ranch of Lubbock Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 6000 19th Street, Lubbock, TX 79407

Rally to benefit The Texas Girls and Boys Ranch of Lubbock

Buckner Family Hope Center Nurturing Parents Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 3701 West Loop 289, Lubbock, TX 79407

Nurturing Parent programs are family based parenting education programs that help families establish a nurturing way of life.

Last Call Before Football Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 550 University Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79407

Kick off the 2021 Red Raider Football Season - It's the Last Call Before Football!

Girls Night Out The Show at Prima Vista Event Center (Lubbock, TX) Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 402 North Inler Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79416

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Lubbock ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm