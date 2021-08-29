Orogrande events coming up

(OROGRANDE, NM) Live events are lining up on the Orogrande calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Orogrande:

ACLS Refresher - September 3, 2021 Las Cruces, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 3948 E. Lohman Ave., Education Department (Behind Walgreen's), Las Cruces, NM 88011

***NOTICE: Enrollment in this class requires the participant to attend or cancel their order. By placing this order for attending the class,

LCHS 2001 Reunion - Play in the Park Las Cruces, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: Roadrunner Parkway, Las Cruces, NM 88011

Friends and family of the Las Cruces High School class of 2001 are invited to come picnic in Veterans Park on September 18th, 2021 - 11:30am

CPI Nonviolent Crisis Intervention Course Las Cruces, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 3948 E. Lohman Ave, Education Department (Behind Walgreen's), Las Cruces, NM 88011

This is the CPI nonviolence crisis intervention course. This course is only for MountainView employees and contractors.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Alamogordo, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Alamogordo, NM 88310

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

New Mexico Donor Services Las Cruces, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2450 South Telshor Boulevard, Las Cruces, NM 88011

Do you know what to do at your patient's End of Life? Meet Rebecca, NMDS's donation coordinator for Southern New Mexico!