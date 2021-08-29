Lake Santeetlah calendar: Events coming up

(LAKE SANTEETLAH, NC) Lake Santeetlah has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lake Santeetlah:

Water Bath Canning Class Brasstown, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 255 Settawig Rd, Brasstown, NC

Learn how to safely can using a water bath canner. About this Event We will be demonstrating how to can fresh tomatoes. This class is demonstration only - there's not enough space in the kitchen...

Jams, Jellies, and Butter Class Brasstown, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 255 Settawig Road, Brasstown, NC 28902

Learn how to safely preserve jams, jellies, and fruit butter.

No Man's Land 2021 Bryson City, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 13077 US-19, Bryson City, NC 28713

Women's only motorcycle weekend held in the mountains of North Carolina.

2021 Jeeps Invade the Cove Townsend, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

The morning after the Jeep Invasion Event, The Smoky Mountain Jeep Club will host a special ride called "JEEPS INVADE THE COVE". The Cades Cove Loop Trail is the most popular scenic drive in all...

Victory Over The Darkness Murphy, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: Murphy, NC

The power of lies we believe about ourselves can keep us in a tailspin! Join us for a 12-week study to discover how we can expose the darkness of these lies by recognizing the power in our...