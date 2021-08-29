Cancel
Lake Santeetlah, NC

Lake Santeetlah calendar: Events coming up

Lake Santeetlah Journal
 5 days ago

(LAKE SANTEETLAH, NC) Lake Santeetlah has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lake Santeetlah:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uOtNv_0bgSzwXP00

Water Bath Canning Class

Brasstown, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 255 Settawig Rd, Brasstown, NC

Learn how to safely can using a water bath canner. About this Event We will be demonstrating how to can fresh tomatoes. This class is demonstration only - there's not enough space in the kitchen...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d7E8K_0bgSzwXP00

Jams, Jellies, and Butter Class

Brasstown, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 255 Settawig Road, Brasstown, NC 28902

Learn how to safely preserve jams, jellies, and fruit butter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lztzK_0bgSzwXP00

No Man's Land 2021

Bryson City, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 13077 US-19, Bryson City, NC 28713

Women's only motorcycle weekend held in the mountains of North Carolina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fxQta_0bgSzwXP00

2021 Jeeps Invade the Cove

Townsend, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

The morning after the Jeep Invasion Event, The Smoky Mountain Jeep Club will host a special ride called "JEEPS INVADE THE COVE". The Cades Cove Loop Trail is the most popular scenic drive in all...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iho42_0bgSzwXP00

Victory Over The Darkness

Murphy, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: Murphy, NC

The power of lies we believe about ourselves can keep us in a tailspin! Join us for a 12-week study to discover how we can expose the darkness of these lies by recognizing the power in our...

