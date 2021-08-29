Events on the Yellow Pine calendar

(YELLOW PINE, ID) Yellow Pine has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Yellow Pine area:

Payette Lake Progressive Club Luncheon and Fashion Show McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 13834 Farm to Market Rd, McCall, ID

Get "In the Pink" with Payette Lake Progressive Club\'s annual luncheon and fashion show benefit, Tuesday 8/31 at Jug Mountain Ranch! Dynamite raffles and fashions by "Backcountry Boutique" and...

Art in the Courtyard 2021 McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1117 E Lake St, McCall, ID

Gallery Fifty-Five is proud to announce Art in the Courtyard 2021, a popular outdoor art and music event in its 15th year, located in the Hotel McCall Courtyard in downtown McCall and the adjacent...

Family Camp McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 300 N Mission St, McCall, ID

Join Pastors Kenny and Amber at Beautiful Camp Pinewood in McCall for a weekend of outdoor activities, great meals, and fun with other Vineyard Boise families. It's an amazing time to create...

McCall Lake Cruises Afternoon Cruise McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 203 E Lake St, McCall, ID

90 MINUTE PUBLIC SCENIC CRUISE – 2:00PM See McCall Idaho and beautiful, pristine Payette Lake like you’ve never seen it before while cruising on board The IDAHO. Hear about local history and...

Tuesday at the Terrace! Summer Concert Series McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1117 E Lake St, McCall, ID

Featured Band: Jughandle Parade Thank you to our Series Sponsor, Disaster Response and special event sponsor for this performance, RE/Max Resort Realty! Take in the view of Payette Lake while...