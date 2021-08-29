Cancel
Yellow Pine, ID

Events on the Yellow Pine calendar

Yellow Pine Daily
 5 days ago

(YELLOW PINE, ID) Yellow Pine has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Yellow Pine area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ar77Y_0bgSzveg00

Payette Lake Progressive Club Luncheon and Fashion Show

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 13834 Farm to Market Rd, McCall, ID

Get "In the Pink" with Payette Lake Progressive Club\'s annual luncheon and fashion show benefit, Tuesday 8/31 at Jug Mountain Ranch! Dynamite raffles and fashions by "Backcountry Boutique" and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GuYb7_0bgSzveg00

Art in the Courtyard 2021

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1117 E Lake St, McCall, ID

Gallery Fifty-Five is proud to announce Art in the Courtyard 2021, a popular outdoor art and music event in its 15th year, located in the Hotel McCall Courtyard in downtown McCall and the adjacent...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WZE7X_0bgSzveg00

Family Camp

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 300 N Mission St, McCall, ID

Join Pastors Kenny and Amber at Beautiful Camp Pinewood in McCall for a weekend of outdoor activities, great meals, and fun with other Vineyard Boise families. It's an amazing time to create...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46OifA_0bgSzveg00

McCall Lake Cruises Afternoon Cruise

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 203 E Lake St, McCall, ID

90 MINUTE PUBLIC SCENIC CRUISE – 2:00PM See McCall Idaho and beautiful, pristine Payette Lake like you’ve never seen it before while cruising on board The IDAHO. Hear about local history and...

Tuesday at the Terrace! Summer Concert Series

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1117 E Lake St, McCall, ID

Featured Band: Jughandle Parade Thank you to our Series Sponsor, Disaster Response and special event sponsor for this performance, RE/Max Resort Realty! Take in the view of Payette Lake while...

Yellow Pine Daily

Yellow Pine, ID
With Yellow Pine Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

