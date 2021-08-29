Cancel
Wiederkehr Village, AR

Wiederkehr Village calendar: What's coming up

Wiederkehr Village News Alert
Wiederkehr Village News Alert
 5 days ago

(WIEDERKEHR VILLAGE, AR) Wiederkehr Village has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wiederkehr Village area:

Handmade Moments

Ozark, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 4117 Mulberry Mountain Loop #9306, Ozark, AR

38.9k Followers, 7,286 Following, 564 Posts - See Instagram photos and videos from Backwoods at Mulberry Mountain (@backwoodsmusicfestival)

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Altus, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Altus, AR 72821

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

G-Allrad Summit: Adventures In The Ozarks

Ozark, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 2229 N 3rd St, Ozark, AR 72949

4 days of overland style trails, camaraderie, waterfalls, historic buildings, and more water crossings than you can count!

SBUMPIN UGLIES

Ozark, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 4117 Mulberry Mountain Loop #9306, Ozark, AR

Overall it was a good show but I myself and a lot of other people had a really hard time hearing the vocals. The sound production sounded very bleh. Luckily, we all knew the melodies well and...

AC Slater tickets

Ozark, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 4117 Mulberry Mountain Loop #9306, Ozark, AR

Ticket resale for AC Slater shows in New Zealand. Tixel is a safe marketplace for second hand tickets - buy or sell your unused tickets. Prices are capped to prevent scalping.

