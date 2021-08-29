Cancel
Powder River, WY

Events on the Powder River calendar

Powder River Times
 5 days ago

(POWDER RIVER, WY) Powder River has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Powder River area:

Pistol Level II Class

Casper, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 580 Landmark Dr, Casper, WY

When: August 29, 2021 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm Where: Wyoming Gun Company, 580 LANDMARK DR Pistol II Class is an intermediate class. The Basic Pistol class is recommended prior to this course...

Birdies & Brews

Casper, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 2120 Allendale Blvd, Casper, WY

Birdies & Brews at Casper Municipal Golf Course, 2120 Allendale Blvd, Casper, WY 82601, Casper, United States on Mon Aug 30 2021 at 05:30 pm

Mass of Christian Burial

Casper, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1401 CY Ave, Casper, WY

Here is Eunice Boatright’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 22, 2021, at the age of 76, Eunice Boatright (Casper, Wyoming) passed away...

Teen Book Club: "All the Crooked Saints" by Maggie Stiefvater

Casper, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 241 S David St, Casper, WY

A teen book club, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, will be held on Tuesday, August 31st at 6 PM at Metro Coffee Co in Downtown Casper. This month we will be discussing "All the Crooked...

Kids eat Free at Denny's

Casper, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 4220 Hospitality Ln, Casper, WY

Kids 10 and under eat free with Denny's every Tuesday and Saturday . Limit -2 kids per adult . Entree purchase needs to be minimum $6.00

ABOUT

With Powder River Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

