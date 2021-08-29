Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ironside, OR

Live events coming up in Ironside

Posted by 
Ironside Voice
Ironside Voice
 5 days ago

(IRONSIDE, OR) Ironside is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ironside:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EJ8bY_0bgSzs0V00

Ride the Sumpter Valley Railroad

Sumpter, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 211 Austin St, Sumpter, OR

The Sumpter Valley Railroad excursion train runs between McEwen and the historic mining town of Sumpter, where the Sumpter depot is located in the Sumpter Dredge State Park, providing passengers a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cH3hD_0bgSzs0V00

Bring your own project

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 2101 Main St, Baker City, OR

Bring an item that you can fit in your vehicle. one that you can carry into the shop. example. Chair, end table, shelf. We will be working with Annie Sloan chalk paint. Cost will be 55.00.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Mzh6_0bgSzs0V00

Baker County Longbeards, OR

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1896 2nd St, Baker City, OR

Baker County Longbeards, ORTickets:Single: $60.00Couple: $85.00Sponsor: $275.00Jake: $25.00Sponsor Table: $850.00Sponsor Couple: $300.00

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18pveJ_0bgSzs0V00

Powder River Music Review Summer Concert Series

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1723 Madison St, Baker City, OR

Powder River Music Review summer concert series takes place every Sunday afternoon 4-5:30 mid June through August in Baker City'

Learn More

Comments / 0

Ironside Voice

Ironside Voice

Ironside, OR
1
Followers
158
Post
180
Views
ABOUT

With Ironside Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baker City, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
Baker City, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Sumpter, OR
City
Ironside, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Baker County Longbeards#Powder River Music Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy