Live events coming up in Ironside

(IRONSIDE, OR) Ironside is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ironside:

Ride the Sumpter Valley Railroad Sumpter, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 211 Austin St, Sumpter, OR

The Sumpter Valley Railroad excursion train runs between McEwen and the historic mining town of Sumpter, where the Sumpter depot is located in the Sumpter Dredge State Park, providing passengers a...

Bring your own project Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 2101 Main St, Baker City, OR

Bring an item that you can fit in your vehicle. one that you can carry into the shop. example. Chair, end table, shelf. We will be working with Annie Sloan chalk paint. Cost will be 55.00.

Baker County Longbeards, OR Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1896 2nd St, Baker City, OR

Baker County Longbeards, ORTickets:Single: $60.00Couple: $85.00Sponsor: $275.00Jake: $25.00Sponsor Table: $850.00Sponsor Couple: $300.00

Powder River Music Review Summer Concert Series Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1723 Madison St, Baker City, OR

Powder River Music Review summer concert series takes place every Sunday afternoon 4-5:30 mid June through August in Baker City'