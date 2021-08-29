Oxbow events coming up

(OXBOW, ME) Oxbow has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oxbow:

Milestones to the Miraculous Houlton, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 144 Military St, Houlton, ME

Do you need a miracle, a healing, or a breakthrough? Join us Saturday night at 6:30pm and Sunday morning at 9:45 as John and Nancy Burpee bring forth the anointing for the miraculous. Stephanie...

Benefit Dinner for Scott Pinette Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Aroostook Valley Trail, Presque Isle, ME

Benefit Dinner for Scott Pinette *** EAT IN OR TAKE IT TO GO ! *** Pay/Donate Online: https://www.pifg.org/shop/scottpinette Tuesday August 31st 6:00 pm Presque Isle Fish & Game Club 360 Parsons...

Putnam House Senior Program Houlton, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Senior gatherings at the Putnam House 48 Court St. Houlton, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-3 p.m. Games, homemade snacks, coffee and socializing.



Crown of Maine Balloon Fest Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 84 Mechanic St, Presque Isle, ME

The Crown of Maine Balloon Fest volunteer committee and Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce are THRILLED to announce COMBF will be returning in 2021! Be sure to like this event and visit our...

Monthly Club Dinner Meeting - Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: Aroostook Valley Trail, Presque Isle, ME

Our monthly club dinner meetings are the last Tuesday of each month. Please RSVP at https://www.pifg.org/rsvp As usual, there will be a social hour and cash drinks and light snacks at 5:30 with...