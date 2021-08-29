Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oxbow, ME

Oxbow events coming up

Posted by 
Oxbow Journal
Oxbow Journal
 5 days ago

(OXBOW, ME) Oxbow has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oxbow:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gpuvM_0bgSzr7m00

Milestones to the Miraculous

Houlton, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 144 Military St, Houlton, ME

Do you need a miracle, a healing, or a breakthrough? Join us Saturday night at 6:30pm and Sunday morning at 9:45 as John and Nancy Burpee bring forth the anointing for the miraculous. Stephanie...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kxn3c_0bgSzr7m00

Benefit Dinner for Scott Pinette

Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Aroostook Valley Trail, Presque Isle, ME

Benefit Dinner for Scott Pinette *** EAT IN OR TAKE IT TO GO ! *** Pay/Donate Online: https://www.pifg.org/shop/scottpinette Tuesday August 31st 6:00 pm Presque Isle Fish & Game Club 360 Parsons...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=247cV0_0bgSzr7m00

Putnam House Senior Program

Houlton, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Senior gatherings at the Putnam House 48 Court St. Houlton, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-3 p.m. Games, homemade snacks, coffee and socializing.\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cyxRV_0bgSzr7m00

Crown of Maine Balloon Fest

Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 84 Mechanic St, Presque Isle, ME

The Crown of Maine Balloon Fest volunteer committee and Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce are THRILLED to announce COMBF will be returning in 2021! Be sure to like this event and visit our...

Learn More

Monthly Club Dinner Meeting -

Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: Aroostook Valley Trail, Presque Isle, ME

Our monthly club dinner meetings are the last Tuesday of each month. Please RSVP at https://www.pifg.org/rsvp As usual, there will be a social hour and cash drinks and light snacks at 5:30 with...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Oxbow Journal

Oxbow Journal

Oxbow, ME
2
Followers
171
Post
101
Views
ABOUT

With Oxbow Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Oxbow, ME
Local
Maine Entertainment
City
Presque Isle, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy