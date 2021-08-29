Lefor events coming soon

(LEFOR, ND) Live events are lining up on the Lefor calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lefor:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Dickinson, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Dickinson, ND 58601

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Worship Service — Living Word Fellowship Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 1645 14th St W, Dickinson, ND

Church Office Hours: Monday - Thursday 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Summer Worship: Sundays at 9:30 a.m. hello@livingwf.org || 701.483.4353 path path path path path path Copyright 2020 || Living Word...

All Sports Kick Off Picnic Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 398 State Ave N, Dickinson, ND

All athletes, parents, Booster Members, coaches, and fans are invited to the 2021 Fall Kick Off. Booster Club memberships will be available, as well as Midgets apparel. The Meal is included for...

Blue Hawk 5k Dickinson, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 2510 8th Street Southwest, Dickinson, ND 58601

The Dickinson Running Club will be hosting our first annual Blue Hawk 5k! Proceeds will support the Blue Hawk cross country team!

Dickinson, ND Mediumship Gallery w/Tania Rae Dickinson, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 31 1st Avenue East, Dickinson, ND 58601

“Bridging The Gap” w/ a little bit of Heaven on Earth with Medium Tania Rae