Lefor, ND

Lefor events coming soon

Lefor Journal
Lefor Journal
 5 days ago

(LEFOR, ND) Live events are lining up on the Lefor calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lefor:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AezLy_0bgSzqF300

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Dickinson, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Dickinson, ND 58601

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TZ9YQ_0bgSzqF300

Worship Service — Living Word Fellowship

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 1645 14th St W, Dickinson, ND

Church Office Hours: Monday - Thursday 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Summer Worship: Sundays at 9:30 a.m. hello@livingwf.org || 701.483.4353 path path path path path path Copyright 2020 || Living Word...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K18TI_0bgSzqF300

All Sports Kick Off Picnic

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 398 State Ave N, Dickinson, ND

All athletes, parents, Booster Members, coaches, and fans are invited to the 2021 Fall Kick Off. Booster Club memberships will be available, as well as Midgets apparel. The Meal is included for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TuK7C_0bgSzqF300

Blue Hawk 5k

Dickinson, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 2510 8th Street Southwest, Dickinson, ND 58601

The Dickinson Running Club will be hosting our first annual Blue Hawk 5k! Proceeds will support the Blue Hawk cross country team!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lTql4_0bgSzqF300

Dickinson, ND Mediumship Gallery w/Tania Rae

Dickinson, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 31 1st Avenue East, Dickinson, ND 58601

“Bridging The Gap” w/ a little bit of Heaven on Earth with Medium Tania Rae

Learn More

Lefor Journal

Lefor Journal

Lefor, ND
With Lefor Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

