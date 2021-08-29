Cancel
Countyline, OK

Coming soon: Countyline events

(COUNTYLINE, OK) Countyline is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Countyline:

EQUIP Conference

Ardmore, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 225 1st Ave SW, Ardmore, OK

This Conference is designed for the local church and offers training in all aspects of church ministry. Whether you are a pastor, children’s minister, deacon, lay leader, or church member, EQUIP...

Wine'n on the Chisholm Trail Festival

Duncan, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 828B W. Main St., Duncan, OK 73533

The event is hosted by Main Street Duncan, Inc, a non-profit org.dedicated to promoting and preserving the downtown Duncan historic district

Start-Over Sunday

Marlow, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:40 AM

Address: 605 E Main St, Marlow, OK

Marlow, Oklahoma is a city full of experiences, activities and events. Explore some of the best things to do in Marlow, Oklahoma this weekend and make your Friday, Saturday and Sunday full of fun...

Dinner and dancing with Summer Breeze!

Duncan, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 21007 State Highway 7, Duncan, OK 73533

Join us Saturday Oct.2nd at 6:30pm for dinner and dancing with Summer Breeze! Catering will be provided by Bearfeather’s BBQ.

Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) , Davis, OK

Davis, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 301 E. Main Street, Davis Fire Department, Davis, OK 73030

FOR ACTIVE OKLAHOMA LAW ENFORCEMENT ONLY A Training Option Bridging the GAP between SFST and DRE This is a two day course - 16 hours with

With Countyline Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

