Hayes, SD

Hayes calendar: What's coming up

(HAYES, SD) Hayes is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hayes:

Exegesis 101 (NSM workshop)

Pierre, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 408 North Jefferson Avenue, Pierre, SD 57501

This interactive course will explore how we read and interpret Scripture.

Summer Concert Series at the American Legion

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 520 S Pierre St, Pierre, SD

Summer Concert Series at the American Legion. Every Sunday evening beginning at 5 p.m. June 6 - Cody Huyllinger June 20 - Lance Spears June 27 - Andrea Royer Katelyn Hump **More bands TBA - 08/29/2021

South Dakota Athletic Grants

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Our mission is to support IACU members throughout their careers. Register now and receive an athletic grant.

Book Pre-Launch Success Masterclass: Get Paid To Publish — Pierre

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Learn The Book Pre-Launch Blueprint to effectively create, build and monetize your brand & your business around your book About this event Learn The Book Pre-Launch Blueprint to effectively...

With Hayes Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

