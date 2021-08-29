Live events on the horizon in Vinson

(VINSON, OK) Vinson is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Vinson:

Base Championship Altus AFB, Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 209 Fir Dr # 35, Altus AFB, OK

Join Windy Trails Golf Course for the Base Championship! 2 day event with 2 flights; open flight-gross score and handicap flight-net score. $25 per player. For more information, please call 481-7207.

Ice Cream Social @ FUMC Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Water Provided. Come have ice-cream and fellowship! We look forward to seeing you! We will have a dunk tank, bounce houses, and yard games! Park in the north parking lot and walk to the west! Stay...

A Magic Mike Experience! Altus, OK Altus, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 112 South Hudson Street, Altus, OK 73521

LADIES, MARK YOUR CALENDARS! Its Girls Night Out! GET READY fort a special MAGIC MIKE EXPERIENCE! Get your tickets before they sell out!

Sayre's Route 66 Farmer's Market Sayre, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June - October 2021 Tuesdays, 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m Saturdays, 8 am - 12 pm Location:714 North 4th Street