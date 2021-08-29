Hoffmeister calendar: What's coming up
(HOFFMEISTER, NY) Hoffmeister is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Hoffmeister area:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 100 Main Street, Raquette Lake, NY 13360
The Raquette Lake Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Building Fund Fundraiser On The Green, September 25th, 2021 from 12 pm - 6 pm.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:15 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 420 E German St, Herkimer, NY
River Valley Church, 420 East German Street, Herkimer, NY 13350 EMAIL: info@rvc.lifE | FAX: 315-985-9049 | PHONE: 315-985-9055
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Address: 8021 NY-12, Barneveld, NY
Grow in God’s Word We invite you to learn with us as we “Grow in God’s Word” Tuesday Morning’s for our in-person study in the MUDroom Cafe’ or Online Bible Study via Zoom. Please join us 5 minutes...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 3273 NY-28, Old Forge, NY
Six of Clubs’ 2021 show features music by the legendary composers who wrote the greatest songs of the 20th Century--Masterpieces by legends like Jerome Kern, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, Cole...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Address: 1374 Chemin du Laouvas, 13360 La Destrousse
Vivez une matinée sportive unique : 8 km avec 50 obstacles variés, originaux et ultra-fun, agrémenté d'une ambiance "légion romaine"
Comments / 0