Hoffmeister calendar: What's coming up

(HOFFMEISTER, NY) Hoffmeister is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hoffmeister area:

2021 Fall Jam - Raquette Lake Fire Department Building Fundraiser Inlet, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 Main Street, Raquette Lake, NY 13360

The Raquette Lake Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Building Fund Fundraiser On The Green, September 25th, 2021 from 12 pm - 6 pm.

Sunday Gathering — River Valley Church Herkimer, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 420 E German St, Herkimer, NY

River Valley Church, 420 East German Street, Herkimer, NY 13350 EMAIL: info@rvc.lifE | FAX: 315-985-9049 | PHONE: 315-985-9055

Tuesday Morning Bible Study In-Person and Online Via Zoom Barneveld, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 8021 NY-12, Barneveld, NY

Grow in God’s Word We invite you to learn with us as we “Grow in God’s Word” Tuesday Morning’s for our in-person study in the MUDroom Cafe’ or Online Bible Study via Zoom. Please join us 5 minutes...

Six of Clubs Old Forge, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3273 NY-28, Old Forge, NY

Six of Clubs’ 2021 show features music by the legendary composers who wrote the greatest songs of the 20th Century--Masterpieces by legends like Jerome Kern, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, Cole...

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 1374 Chemin du Laouvas, 13360 La Destrousse

Vivez une matinée sportive unique : 8 km avec 50 obstacles variés, originaux et ultra-fun, agrémenté d'une ambiance "légion romaine"