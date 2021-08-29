Cancel
Hoffmeister, NY

Hoffmeister calendar: What's coming up

Hoffmeister Dispatch
(HOFFMEISTER, NY) Hoffmeister is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hoffmeister area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21HT9j_0bgSzmxN00

2021 Fall Jam - Raquette Lake Fire Department Building Fundraiser

Inlet, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 Main Street, Raquette Lake, NY 13360

The Raquette Lake Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Building Fund Fundraiser On The Green, September 25th, 2021 from 12 pm - 6 pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mx0X8_0bgSzmxN00

Sunday Gathering — River Valley Church

Herkimer, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 420 E German St, Herkimer, NY

River Valley Church, 420 East German Street, Herkimer, NY 13350 EMAIL: info@rvc.lifE | FAX: 315-985-9049 | PHONE: 315-985-9055

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VeOzB_0bgSzmxN00

Tuesday Morning Bible Study In-Person and Online Via Zoom

Barneveld, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 8021 NY-12, Barneveld, NY

Grow in God’s Word We invite you to learn with us as we “Grow in God’s Word” Tuesday Morning’s for our in-person study in the MUDroom Cafe’ or Online Bible Study via Zoom. Please join us 5 minutes...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XaQWF_0bgSzmxN00

Six of Clubs

Old Forge, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3273 NY-28, Old Forge, NY

Six of Clubs’ 2021 show features music by the legendary composers who wrote the greatest songs of the 20th Century--Masterpieces by legends like Jerome Kern, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, Cole...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qEWtq_0bgSzmxN00

Warrior Race (Obstacle Race) - 8 km/50 Obstacles

Inlet, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 1374 Chemin du Laouvas, 13360 La Destrousse

Vivez une matinée sportive unique : 8 km avec 50 obstacles variés, originaux et ultra-fun, agrémenté d'une ambiance "légion romaine"

Hoffmeister Dispatch

With Hoffmeister Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

