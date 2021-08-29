Live events coming up in Ojo Feliz

(OJO FELIZ, NM) Live events are lining up on the Ojo Feliz calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ojo Feliz area:

Cancer Support Group Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 413 Sipapu St, Taos, NM

This support group is for everyone recently diagnosed with cancer, currently receiving treatment, or for those who have completed their treatment within the past year, as well as for family...

Historic site open house | Glimpses of the Past: Historic New Mexico Prints 1880-1950 Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 146 Kit Carson Rd, Taos, NM

Join us for our First Saturday Open House 3-5pm. Docents will be present in every room providing in-depth knowledge of the E.I. Couse home and studio, the Virginia Walker Couse Heritage Garden...

Yin Yoga Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:15 PM

Address: 1335 Gusdorf Rd suite q, Taos, NM

Yin Yoga at High Frequency Loft on Aug 31st, 5:15pm

Ecstatic Dance with Adem Joel Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 1335 Gusdorf Rd suite q, Taos, NM

We will be holding a dance weekly with various facilitators, artists & DJs. Connect with the cosmos through the freedom of movement, as we dance our intentions into life. Free form dance...

Wellness for Women Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 1350 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur Suite A, Taos, NM

“Wellness for Women” class at the Little Bear Little Bear Spiritual Wellness Center. Weekday mornings 6-6:30AM. Contact Kristen Rivera for more info or to register. 505-573-3669 1350 Paseo del...