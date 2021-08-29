Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ojo Feliz, NM

Live events coming up in Ojo Feliz

Posted by 
Ojo Feliz Dispatch
Ojo Feliz Dispatch
 5 days ago

(OJO FELIZ, NM) Live events are lining up on the Ojo Feliz calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ojo Feliz area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HqGYt_0bgSzl4e00

Cancer Support Group

Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 413 Sipapu St, Taos, NM

This support group is for everyone recently diagnosed with cancer, currently receiving treatment, or for those who have completed their treatment within the past year, as well as for family...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OzswI_0bgSzl4e00

Historic site open house | Glimpses of the Past: Historic New Mexico Prints 1880-1950

Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 146 Kit Carson Rd, Taos, NM

Join us for our First Saturday Open House 3-5pm. Docents will be present in every room providing in-depth knowledge of the E.I. Couse home and studio, the Virginia Walker Couse Heritage Garden...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xwaP_0bgSzl4e00

Yin Yoga

Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:15 PM

Address: 1335 Gusdorf Rd suite q, Taos, NM

Yin Yoga at High Frequency Loft on Aug 31st, 5:15pm

Learn More

Ecstatic Dance with Adem Joel

Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 1335 Gusdorf Rd suite q, Taos, NM

We will be holding a dance weekly with various facilitators, artists & DJs. Connect with the cosmos through the freedom of movement, as we dance our intentions into life. Free form dance...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WucgC_0bgSzl4e00

Wellness for Women

Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 1350 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur Suite A, Taos, NM

“Wellness for Women” class at the Little Bear Little Bear Spiritual Wellness Center. Weekday mornings 6-6:30AM. Contact Kristen Rivera for more info or to register. 505-573-3669 1350 Paseo del...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Ojo Feliz Dispatch

Ojo Feliz Dispatch

Ojo Feliz, NM
8
Followers
170
Post
310
Views
ABOUT

With Ojo Feliz Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Taos, NM
Government
City
Taos, NM
City
Ojo Feliz, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Loft#E I
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy