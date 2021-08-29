Cancel
Blackburn, OK

Live events on the horizon in Blackburn

Posted by 
Blackburn Bulletin
Blackburn Bulletin
 5 days ago

(BLACKBURN, OK) Live events are coming to Blackburn.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Blackburn:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FEYe4_0bgSzkBv00

Art Academy - Tuesday

Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1001 S Duck St, Stillwater, OK

6-10 yrs: Tuesday, August 31st- October 5th, 3:30 - 5:00 pm 6-10 yrs: Wednesday, September 1 - Oct 6th, 3:30 - 5:00 pm (Virtual) 11-14 yrs: Thursday, Sept 2nd - Oct 7th, 4:00 - 5:30 pm *The...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=094Bf6_0bgSzkBv00

Open House @ 620 Ranch Avenue, Stillwater - Sun Aug 29 2021

Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

5 bed • 3.5 bath • 2,875 sqft • House for Sale. Rarely do you find four incredible acres with a cu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aqgp1_0bgSzkBv00

JTB Acoustic w/Laymon Barnett @ The Salty Bronc

Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 911 W 5th Ave, Stillwater, OK

The Johnnie Thomas Band Acoustic with Laymon Barnett! Song swapping at The Bronc!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CtLDZ_0bgSzkBv00

Ottaway Carnival at the Payne County Fair

Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 4518 Expo Cir E, Stillwater, OK

Don't miss the fun and excitment of the Ottaway Carnival at the Payne County Fair! Bring your family and friends and enjoy the rides!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sHXfS_0bgSzkBv00

8 -week Marriage Bootcamp

Pawnee, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 2440 9th Street, Pawnee, OK 74058

Come join us for an 8-week marriage bootcamp! Build a stronger marriage under God! Learn practical tools to help you in your marriage.

Blackburn Bulletin

Blackburn Bulletin

Blackburn, OK
With Blackburn Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

