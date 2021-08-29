Marsland events coming soon

(MARSLAND, NE) Marsland is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marsland area:

Pivoting Your Instruction Chadron, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 300 East 12th Street, Chadron, NE 69337

Explore unique challenges that an online learning environment presents and learn strategies to increase student engagement.

The Good Life Retreat Crawford, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3200 US-20, Crawford, NE

Who: DCCC Members and up to one guest. When: Friday August 27th - Sunday August 29th Where: Fort Robinson State Park, Crawford, NE What: Are you "Corny" enough or "Redneck" enough to enjoy the...

END OF SUMMER AUCTION Chadron, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Bidding Notice: Online bidding Opens Wednesday August 25th and the First LOT CLOSES On WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 8,2021 At 6:30 PM MDST. Followed by each additional lot. i Auction Notice: Everything...

Sandhills Center for Hope 5k & BBQ at Brewery 719 Alliance, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 817 East 3rd Street, Alliance, NE 69301

Join us for our first ever 5K Fun run/walk event followed by a BBQ & entertainment presented by Sandhills Center for Hope and Brewery 719!