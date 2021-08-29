Cancel
Camp Nelson, CA

Camp Nelson calendar: Coming events

Camp Nelson Times
Camp Nelson Times
 5 days ago

(CAMP NELSON, CA) Live events are coming to Camp Nelson.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Camp Nelson area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B8Sy8_0bgSziQT00

Bulls Broncs & Barrels @ Springville Rodeo Grounds - Sat., August 21st

Springville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Welcome to Bulls Broncs and Barrels! • Springville Sierra Rodeo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OoP5A_0bgSziQT00

GHHS Volleyball (H) vs. Summit Charter Academy

Porterville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 1701 E Putnam Ave, Porterville, CA

The Granite Hills (Porterville, CA) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Summit Charter Collegiate Academy (Porterville, CA) on Tuesday, August 31 @ 6:30p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jajGJ_0bgSziQT00

Chamber Board Meeting

Porterville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 93 N Main St a, Porterville, CA

© Copyright 2021 Porterville Chamber of Commerce. All Rights Reserved. Site provided by MicroNet - powered by ChamberMaster software.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OTF5l_0bgSziQT00

Library Internship Application Deadline

Exeter, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

The Exeter Branch Library needs three interns to lead and design MakerSpace programs. Must apply online by August 31\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O510g_0bgSziQT00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Lindsay, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Lindsay, CA 93247

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Camp Nelson Times

Camp Nelson Times

Camp Nelson, CA
With Camp Nelson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

