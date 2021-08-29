Crystal Palace target Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah or Odsonne Édouard of Celtic

Odsonne Édouard Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA

Crystal Palace are considering making formal approaches for Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah and Odsonne Édouard of Celtic as they step up their attempts to reinforce Patrick Vieira’s squad before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Vieira is keen to add another striker to his squad, with Palace having finally got off the mark under the Frenchman on Saturday thanks to two goals from Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher. They have narrowed down their shortlist to England Under-21 forward Nketiah and Édouard – who played in Celtic’s 1-0 defeat to Rangers on Sunday.

Nketiah is yet to feature for Arsenal this season after falling down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta but it is understood that they may consider lowering their orginal £20m asking price for the south London-born striker, with Palace having indicated they are only willing to pay around £12m for a player whose contract expires next year. The 22-year-old also has interest from teams in Germany.

It is understood that Palace are one of three Premier League clubs who have registered their interest but have yet to submit a formal bid for Édouard, who is also out of contract next year. Celtic have been reported to want a fee of around £15m for the 23-year-old who played under Palace’s new development coach Saïd Aïgoun in Paris Saint-Germain’s youth sides. Brighton and Everton have also been linked.

Palace were also one of a number of clubs to have shown an interest in taking Amad Diallo on loan from Manchester United but the teenager is set to join Dutch side Feyenoord.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are working on a mutual agreement to terminate Willian’s contract before a free transfer to Brazilian club Corinthians. It is understood the Brazil forward agreed to take a pay cut after moving to the Emirates last summer on a three-year deal.

Burnley bring in Cornet, Hwang seals Wolves loan

Burnley have signed the Ivory Coast international left-back Maxwel Cornet from Lyon for a reported £15m fee. Cornet joins on a five-year deal with the Clarets confirming “one of the largest transfer deals in Burnley’s history”.

Cornet, who can operate on either flank and play further upfield, said: “I am excited to be joining Burnley in the Premier League and to play with and against many of the greatest players in the world. I welcome the challenge of hard work and am fully committed to doing what I can to contribute””

South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan has joined Wolves on loan from RB Leipzig, with an option to make the transfer permanent next summer. Hwang, nicknamed “The Bull”, made an appearance in front of the home fans before Wolves’ Premier League game against Manchester United. PA Media