Crystal Palace target Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah or Odsonne Édouard of Celtic

By Ed Aarons
The Guardian
 5 days ago
Odsonne Édouard Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA

Crystal Palace are considering making formal approaches for Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah and Odsonne Édouard of Celtic as they step up their attempts to reinforce Patrick Vieira’s squad before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Vieira is keen to add another striker to his squad, with Palace having finally got off the mark under the Frenchman on Saturday thanks to two goals from Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher. They have narrowed down their shortlist to England Under-21 forward Nketiah and Édouard – who played in Celtic’s 1-0 defeat to Rangers on Sunday.

Nketiah is yet to feature for Arsenal this season after falling down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta but it is understood that they may consider lowering their orginal £20m asking price for the south London-born striker, with Palace having indicated they are only willing to pay around £12m for a player whose contract expires next year. The 22-year-old also has interest from teams in Germany.

It is understood that Palace are one of three Premier League clubs who have registered their interest but have yet to submit a formal bid for Édouard, who is also out of contract next year. Celtic have been reported to want a fee of around £15m for the 23-year-old who played under Palace’s new development coach Saïd Aïgoun in Paris Saint-Germain’s youth sides. Brighton and Everton have also been linked.

Palace were also one of a number of clubs to have shown an interest in taking Amad Diallo on loan from Manchester United but the teenager is set to join Dutch side Feyenoord.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are working on a mutual agreement to terminate Willian’s contract before a free transfer to Brazilian club Corinthians. It is understood the Brazil forward agreed to take a pay cut after moving to the Emirates last summer on a three-year deal.

Burnley bring in Cornet, Hwang seals Wolves loan

Burnley have signed the Ivory Coast international left-back Maxwel Cornet from Lyon for a reported £15m fee. Cornet joins on a five-year deal with the Clarets confirming “one of the largest transfer deals in Burnley’s history”.

Cornet, who can operate on either flank and play further upfield, said: “I am excited to be joining Burnley in the Premier League and to play with and against many of the greatest players in the world. I welcome the challenge of hard work and am fully committed to doing what I can to contribute””

South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan has joined Wolves on loan from RB Leipzig, with an option to make the transfer permanent next summer. Hwang, nicknamed “The Bull”, made an appearance in front of the home fans before Wolves’ Premier League game against Manchester United. PA Media

WorldThe Guardian

Afghan evacuee boy dies in Poland after eating mushrooms

Doctors at Poland’s main children’s hospital have said a five-year-old Afghan boy, recently evacuated from Kabul, has died and his six-year-old brother, who has undergone a liver transplant, remains in life-threatening condition after they ate poisonous mushrooms. The boys and their older sister fell ill last week after their family...
Eddie Nketiah ready to leave Arsenal

Eddie Nketiah ready to leave Arsenal

Eddie Nketiah is preparing to leave Arsenal before tomorrow's transfer deadline. The Guardian says Nketiah could follow fellow academy graduate Joe Willock out of the Emirates exit door amid interest from Crystal Palace. Nketiah is yet to make an appearance for Arsenal this season after falling out of favour under...
Grocery & SupermaketThe Guardian

Morning mail: supermarket shortages, Hanson v Nationals, Abba are back

Good morning. National cabinet meets today, with arrangements for international travellers to eventually quarantine at home up for discussion among the continuing arguments between states about easing restrictions as vaccination rates rise. In more joyful news for many, Swedish hitmakers Abba are finally reuniting, with their first new album in 40 years.
RetailThe Guardian

Voices from Australia’s Covid frontline: the store manager and the postie

Store manager at Woolworths, Fairfield Heights, Sydney. We’re a tight knit community here, and we bring a little something to all of our customers in these times, especially the elderly. Sometimes, we are the only people they speak to all day, and we have customers who will come in once a day, just looking to buy the simple things, but it’s the engagement for them.
NFLThe Guardian

Former NFL star Keith McCants dies of apparent drug overdose at age of 53

Former NFL player Keith McCants has been found dead at his home in Florida after a suspected drug overdose, according to investigators. He was 53. The Pinellas county sheriff’s office said that deputies were called to a St Petersburg home at about 5.10am on Thursday. McCants was dead inside the house, where others who made the 911 call also apparently lived.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Odsonne Edouard’s most likely destination if he leaves Celtic

While most would have expected him to have left by now, Odsonne Edouard’s Celtic future remains up in the air as he continues to be linked with a Parkhead exit. The Frenchman is currently in the final 12 months of his deal with the Hoops and as a result, it is not hard to see why he is expected to depart the club in the near future. At the start of the summer, a move to Leicester City appeared to be on the cards but that failed to materialise.
Premier LeagueBBC

Crystal Palace v Brentford

Crystal Palace remain without captain Luka Milivojevic who again misses out because of personal reasons. Conor Gallagher is available to make his debut after he was ineligible to play against his parent club Chelsea. Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has confirmed there are no new fitness concerns in his squad.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

WATCH: Édouard Mendy good save to keep clean sheet against Arsenal

Arsenal have come to second half with more impetus than the first, with the Blues likely prioritizing holding onto the 2-0 lead they built. The most dangerous chance thus far came by a long-distance from Bukayo Saka, with a bit of “venom” from his left foot that could bring some trouble for the Blues. But Édouard Mendy in his usual solid self was there to bat the ball from ever threatening his goal.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Celtic 6-0 St. Mirren: David Turnbull's hat-trick helps Hoops thrash 10-man Saints to go top of the Scottish Premiership as Liel Abad nets twice with striker Odsonne Edouard also on target

Celtic thrasehd St. Mirren 5-0 to go top of the Scottish Premier League. Liel Abada put Celtic ahead in the 17th minute before the visitors were reduced to ten men when Alan Power was sent off in the 19th. Abada grabbed his second five minutes later before David Turnbull extended...

