Briggsville, AR

What’s up Briggsville: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Briggsville Voice
Briggsville Voice
 5 days ago

(BRIGGSVILLE, AR) Briggsville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Briggsville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lod7L_0bgSzgf100

CrossRoads Reunion returns to New Blaine VFW

New Blaine, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:05 AM

CrossRoads Reunion returns to New Blaine VFW Hosted By Greg Collins and CrossRoads Reunion. Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm and happening at New Blaine., Party Time!!!!Turn it Up!CRR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Crk8b_0bgSzgf100

Happy Hands and Feet Massage and Reflexology Class!

Russellville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2621 W Main St, Russellville, AR

Couples! Friends! Family! You can refresh the whole body to feel fabulous by learning how to massage points on the hands and feet, and following the simple reflexology patterns we’ll show you. $75...

Infant massage

Russellville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 2621 W Main St, Russellville, AR

Infant Massage Can Improve Sleep, For You And Baby!From Vimala McClure, author of “Infant Massage: A Handbook for Loving Parents” and founder of the International Association of Infant Massage:“We...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17mRa3_0bgSzgf100

Sarah for Governor Boat Parade and Lake Rally

Mount Ida, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 994 Mountain Harbor Road, Mount Ida, AR 71957

Calling all boats to join the Sarah for Governor Boat Parade and Lake Rally!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34QEG5_0bgSzgf100

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Russellville, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Russellville, AR 72801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Comments / 0

Briggsville Voice

Briggsville Voice

Briggsville, AR
ABOUT

With Briggsville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Local Events#Full Body Massage#Live Events#Make Yourself#New Blaine#Crossroads Reunion#Party Time
Comments / 0

