What’s up Briggsville: Local events calendar

(BRIGGSVILLE, AR) Briggsville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Briggsville:

CrossRoads Reunion returns to New Blaine VFW New Blaine, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:05 AM

CrossRoads Reunion returns to New Blaine VFW Hosted By Greg Collins and CrossRoads Reunion. Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm and happening at New Blaine., Party Time!!!!Turn it Up!CRR

Happy Hands and Feet Massage and Reflexology Class! Russellville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2621 W Main St, Russellville, AR

Couples! Friends! Family! You can refresh the whole body to feel fabulous by learning how to massage points on the hands and feet, and following the simple reflexology patterns we’ll show you. $75...

Infant massage Russellville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 2621 W Main St, Russellville, AR

Infant Massage Can Improve Sleep, For You And Baby!From Vimala McClure, author of “Infant Massage: A Handbook for Loving Parents” and founder of the International Association of Infant Massage:“We...

Sarah for Governor Boat Parade and Lake Rally Mount Ida, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 994 Mountain Harbor Road, Mount Ida, AR 71957

Calling all boats to join the Sarah for Governor Boat Parade and Lake Rally!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Russellville, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Russellville, AR 72801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!