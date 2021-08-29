Cancel
Lindon, CO

Events on the Lindon calendar

Lindon Today
Lindon Today
 5 days ago

(LINDON, CO) Live events are lining up on the Lindon calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lindon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sw4cy_0bgSzfmI00

The Completely Abridged History of Bay Area Music

Fort Morgan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 920 Barlow Rd, Fort Morgan, CO

Rhythmix Cultural Works presents The Completely Abridged History of Bay Area Music with Mark Montgomery French – a 6 week course on Zoom, Tuesdays, July 27th – August 31st from 7:00 – 9:00pm...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fahze_0bgSzfmI00

Fort Morgan, CO Concealed Carry Class

Fort Morgan, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1417 Barlow Road, Fort Morgan, CO 80701

This concealed carry class fulfills the training requirements set forth in section 18-12-203 of the Colorado State firearms statute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cJ4yp_0bgSzfmI00

Communication and Relationship Skills

Fort Morgan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:45 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

(Case Management by appt. after group) • Located @ 243 Cambridgebetween the hospital and sunsent Manor

Lindon Today

Lindon Today

Lindon, CO
ABOUT

With Lindon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

