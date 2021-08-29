Erwin events coming up

(ERWIN, SD) Live events are coming to Erwin.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Erwin:

PALS Provider Course (2 Day Training) Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, MOB Conference Center, Watertown, SD 57201

PALS is geared towards healthcare providers who respond to emergencies in infants and children, offering hands on practice during the 2 days

Huge Estate Personal Property Auction Iroquois, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

LARGE ESTATE PERSONAL PROPERTY AUCTION JD 7930 Dsl. Tractor w/JD 746 Loader & 9’ Bucket w/Grapple, JD 7230R Tractor w/JD H480 Loader w/9’ Bucket & Grapple w/only 720 Hrs., IH 1066 Turbo Tractor...

Ribbon Cutting - Prestige Salon Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1933 Willow Creek Dr #3, Watertown, SD

Join us for a New Ownership Ribbon Cutting at Prestige Salon. We will cut the ribbon at 10:00am!

BLS Instructor Renewal &/or Candidate Monitoring for AHA Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, MOB Conference Center, Watertown, SD 57201

This program is designed for American Heart Association Instructor renewal or monitoring of candidate's validation of skills.

Double Digits Club (5th & 6th Grade) Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Kids in 5th and 6th grades are welcome to come after school to enjoy time with friends. We will read a book together monthly. Come as early as 3:30pm. Mondays 4:00 - 5:00