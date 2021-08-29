Essex calendar: Coming events

(ESSEX, MT) Live events are coming to Essex.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Essex:

3rd Annual GRAPE Stomp Kalispell, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1498 Mt Highway 35, Kalispell, MT 59901

Channel your inner "I Love Lucy" and get ready for some purple feet! The 3rd Annual Grape Stomp is coming at 'cha.

Glacier National Park West Glacier, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: US Hwy 2, West Glacier, MT

NOTICE: PLEASE HAVE A DISCUSSION WITH ME ABOUT PAYMENT. ******************* Update: Hi everyone! I have taken over as host from Sheila since she will not be joining this trip. PLEASE SEND ME A...

Evening Ranger Program Bigfork, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 8600 Montana Hwy 35, Bigfork, MT

Join us for our 2021 Summer Evening Ranger Program Series at the Wayfarers Unit. Join a ranger on August 29th at 7:00 pm to discover Flathead Lake’s natural and cultural beauty! Bring a blanket or...

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Address: 2593 Hwy 2 East, Kalispell, MT 59901

$45 per painter - Sip, Socialize and Paint in a fun, relaxing environment!

Bluesday Tuesdays next to Thorsen’s Gallery Bigfork, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 570 Electric Ave, Bigfork, MT

Come enjoy some blue funk with Bobcat Jack at 562 Electric Avenue (between Thorsen\'s Gallery and Showthyme Act II) from …

