Events on the Art calendar

(ART, TX) Art is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Art:

Lara Logan Has No Agenda Fredericksburg, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 3567 U.S. 290, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Come enjoy an exciting dinner evening with our resident award winning & internationally known journalist - Ms. Lara Logan

First Responder Response to Sexual Assault & Domestic Violence Fredericksburg, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 221 Friendship Ln, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Course provides trauma-informed, victim-centered, first responder-oriented training regarding sexual assault & domestic violence response.

Fredericksburg Wine Festival Fredericksburg, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 7905 Old San Antonio Road, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Cheese, wine, live music, and great food! Two fun-filled days of local cheeses, amazing wines, live music, activities, vendors and food!

Halloween Paint Night Brady, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 212 North Church Street, Brady, TX 76825

Painter’s Choice of 1 design Multiple to choose from Bring your own adult beverages Light snacks will be provided

2021 Hill Country Child Care Providers Conference Fredericksburg, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 38 Business Ct, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

The 2021 Hill Country Child Care Providers Conference will take place on Saturday, September 11th at the Gillespie County Extension Office.