Art, TX

Events on the Art calendar

Art News Alert
Art News Alert
 5 days ago

(ART, TX) Art is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Art:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49J0vJ_0bgSzc8700

Lara Logan Has No Agenda

Fredericksburg, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 3567 U.S. 290, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Come enjoy an exciting dinner evening with our resident award winning & internationally known journalist - Ms. Lara Logan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GVBgC_0bgSzc8700

First Responder Response to Sexual Assault & Domestic Violence

Fredericksburg, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 221 Friendship Ln, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Course provides trauma-informed, victim-centered, first responder-oriented training regarding sexual assault & domestic violence response.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c5Uoc_0bgSzc8700

Fredericksburg Wine Festival

Fredericksburg, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 7905 Old San Antonio Road, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Cheese, wine, live music, and great food! Two fun-filled days of local cheeses, amazing wines, live music, activities, vendors and food!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gi9XE_0bgSzc8700

Halloween Paint Night

Brady, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 212 North Church Street, Brady, TX 76825

Painter’s Choice of 1 design Multiple to choose from Bring your own adult beverages Light snacks will be provided

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0poxZc_0bgSzc8700

2021 Hill Country Child Care Providers Conference

Fredericksburg, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 38 Business Ct, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

The 2021 Hill Country Child Care Providers Conference will take place on Saturday, September 11th at the Gillespie County Extension Office.

ABOUT

With Art News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Texas State

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

