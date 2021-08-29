Cancel
Termo, CA

Live events coming up in Termo

Posted by 
Termo Journal
Termo Journal
 5 days ago

(TERMO, CA) Live events are lining up on the Termo calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Termo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zbCEs_0bgSzbFO00

10:30 Service

Susanville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Come Join one of our Sunday morning services. They are at 8:30 and 10:30 Sunday mornings. If you cannot join us in person, we are blessed with the online ability God has given CCS to carry God’s...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U91Xf_0bgSzbFO00

TAVIA AND ZEALYN LIVE IN SUSANVILLE, CA

Susanville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 705-670 U.S. 395 E, Susanville, CA 96130

TAVIA and Zealyn are hitting the road for the Party at Your Place Tour!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ffxVZ_0bgSzbFO00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Susanville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Susanville, CA 96127

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rh78y_0bgSzbFO00

Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Training

Susanville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 140 South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130

CASA of Lassen Family Services presents an informative training about Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs).

