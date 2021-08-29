Starbuck calendar: What's coming up

(STARBUCK, WA) Live events are lining up on the Starbuck calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Starbuck:

An evening with Alain Johannes and special guest Jeff Fielder Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1959 J B George Rd, Walla Walla, WA

We continue our incredible concert series here in Walla Walla with the incomparable Alain Johannes. The list of musicians that Alain Johannes has worked with reads like an encyclopedia of...

Waitsburg Lions Club Salmon BBQ Waitsburg, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: Waitsburg Fairgrounds, Waitsburg, WA 99361

62nd ANNUAL - Waitsburg Lions Club “All-You-Can-Eat” Salmon BBQ

Blue Zones Project Volunteer Training College Place, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:15 PM

Address: 1200 Southeast 12th Street, College Place, WA 99324

We need volunteers to help the Walla Walla Valley become a healthier place. We have opportunities for every skill set and age group.

Solace - Drop-In Adult Grief Support — Walla Walla Community Hospice | Patient and Family Care Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 1067 E Isaacs Ave, Walla Walla, WA

This open, adult, drop-in grief support opportunity occurs weekly. No need to register, just stop in weekly or as needed. Find support through sharing your grief with a highly qualified and...

Smoothie Making Demonstration College Place, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Learn with the Blue Zones Walla Walla Valley team to make healthy smoothies made with fresh local produce. About this Event Join the Blue Zones Walla Walla Valley Team as they present two...