Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Starbuck, WA

Starbuck calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Starbuck Daily
Starbuck Daily
 5 days ago

(STARBUCK, WA) Live events are lining up on the Starbuck calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Starbuck:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HxzWy_0bgSzZQo00

An evening with Alain Johannes and special guest Jeff Fielder

Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1959 J B George Rd, Walla Walla, WA

We continue our incredible concert series here in Walla Walla with the incomparable Alain Johannes. The list of musicians that Alain Johannes has worked with reads like an encyclopedia of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E4z89_0bgSzZQo00

Waitsburg Lions Club Salmon BBQ

Waitsburg, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: Waitsburg Fairgrounds, Waitsburg, WA 99361

62nd ANNUAL - Waitsburg Lions Club “All-You-Can-Eat” Salmon BBQ

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2skJOB_0bgSzZQo00

Blue Zones Project Volunteer Training

College Place, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:15 PM

Address: 1200 Southeast 12th Street, College Place, WA 99324

We need volunteers to help the Walla Walla Valley become a healthier place. We have opportunities for every skill set and age group.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zi1VF_0bgSzZQo00

Solace - Drop-In Adult Grief Support — Walla Walla Community Hospice | Patient and Family Care

Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 1067 E Isaacs Ave, Walla Walla, WA

This open, adult, drop-in grief support opportunity occurs weekly. No need to register, just stop in weekly or as needed. Find support through sharing your grief with a highly qualified and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25TbnP_0bgSzZQo00

Smoothie Making Demonstration

College Place, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Learn with the Blue Zones Walla Walla Valley team to make healthy smoothies made with fresh local produce. About this Event Join the Blue Zones Walla Walla Valley Team as they present two...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Starbuck Daily

Starbuck Daily

Starbuck, WA
20
Followers
187
Post
506
Views
ABOUT

With Starbuck Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walla Walla, WA
Local
Washington Government
Walla Walla, WA
Government
City
Starbuck, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alain Johannes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Wa#Waitsburg Lions Club#College Place#The Walla Walla Valley#Walla Walla Valley Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy