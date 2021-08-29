Cancel
Gateway, CO

Events on the Gateway calendar

Posted by 
 5 days ago

(GATEWAY, CO) Gateway has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gateway:

Pastor Andrew Johnson Installation

Grand Junction, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Join Living Hope Church as we install our Pastor Andrew Johnsons as our new pastor!

SUP Camping Adventure in Utah

Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

This SUP (Stand-up Paddleboard) camping trip is a bucket list adventure, spending 4 days, 3 nights on the Green River and paddling through Labyrinth Canyon. This unique trip includes a guide...

Baptism

Grand Junction, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

We believe being baptized is a vital step in your walk with Jesus. An outward expression of an inward change. If you have not been baptized and want to be, this is your opportunity! Baptism class...

3-day MTB skills camps in Moab, UT

Moab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Moab, UT 84532

Join us for three fantastic days of learning and shredding on Moab's world class trails. You'll leave with way more skills and confidence!

Community Yoga at the MARC

Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Suggested donation: $5-$10 Classes are held in the Dance Room on the second floor of the MARC. The MARC: 111 E 100 N

With Gateway News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

