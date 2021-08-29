Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burnt Prairie, IL

Burnt Prairie events coming soon

Posted by 
Burnt Prairie News Flash
Burnt Prairie News Flash
 5 days ago

(BURNT PRAIRIE, IL) Live events are lining up on the Burnt Prairie calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Burnt Prairie area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BQfaE_0bgSzWmd00

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Wayne City, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 204 E Meadow St, Wayne City, IL

Meeting Room: Main level Contact:John Blasdel, Group leader630-731-9719 Click Here For Registration

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BTC6K_0bgSzWmd00

Social Alchemy Symposium

New Harmony, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Apr 04, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Apr 04, 08:00 PM

Address: 506 Main St., New Harmony, IN 47631

Learning about the world and ourselves through the art, architecture, design and ideas related to New Harmony, Indiana.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kBunV_0bgSzWmd00

ELDORADO: Live Well Be Well - Diabetes Self-Management Workshop

Eldorado, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1001 Grant Street, Eldorado, IL 62930

Anyone living with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes OR anyone who is a caregiver for someone with diabetes.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zee99_0bgSzWmd00

Back to School Bash for Mentally Strong Kids

Haubstadt, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 12300 S 50 W, Haubstadt, IN

Come out to St. James Church (12300 S 50 W, Haubstadt) to compete in family Olympics games against your friends and neighbors on the last Sunday in August! There will be food from Sandy’s Pizza...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17wBqo_0bgSzWmd00

The Smoke Rings @ Gatsby’s Gaming – Clay City, IL

Clay City, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 200 S Main St, Clay City, IL

The Smoke Rings @ Gatsby’s Gaming – Clay City, IL Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 8 PM – 12 AM – Come join the Gatsby’s crew to enjoy a great band night! The Smoke Rings are a seasoned classic rock...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Burnt Prairie News Flash

Burnt Prairie News Flash

Burnt Prairie, IL
16
Followers
213
Post
480
Views
ABOUT

With Burnt Prairie News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne City, IL
City
Wayne, IL
City
Clay City, IL
City
Burnt Prairie, IL
Local
Illinois Government
State
Indiana State
City
Eldorado, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Design#Sun Apr#St James Church#Sandy S Pizza#Il The Smoke Rings#The Smoke Rings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Pizza
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy