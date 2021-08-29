Burnt Prairie events coming soon

(BURNT PRAIRIE, IL) Live events are lining up on the Burnt Prairie calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Burnt Prairie area:

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Wayne City, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 204 E Meadow St, Wayne City, IL

Meeting Room: Main level Contact:John Blasdel, Group leader630-731-9719 Click Here For Registration

Social Alchemy Symposium New Harmony, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Apr 04, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Apr 04, 08:00 PM

Address: 506 Main St., New Harmony, IN 47631

Learning about the world and ourselves through the art, architecture, design and ideas related to New Harmony, Indiana.

ELDORADO: Live Well Be Well - Diabetes Self-Management Workshop Eldorado, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1001 Grant Street, Eldorado, IL 62930

Anyone living with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes OR anyone who is a caregiver for someone with diabetes.

Back to School Bash for Mentally Strong Kids Haubstadt, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 12300 S 50 W, Haubstadt, IN

Come out to St. James Church (12300 S 50 W, Haubstadt) to compete in family Olympics games against your friends and neighbors on the last Sunday in August! There will be food from Sandy’s Pizza...

The Smoke Rings @ Gatsby’s Gaming – Clay City, IL Clay City, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 200 S Main St, Clay City, IL

The Smoke Rings @ Gatsby’s Gaming – Clay City, IL Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 8 PM – 12 AM – Come join the Gatsby’s crew to enjoy a great band night! The Smoke Rings are a seasoned classic rock...