White Earth, ND

Live events coming up in White Earth

White Earth Post
White Earth Post
 5 days ago

(WHITE EARTH, ND) White Earth has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in White Earth:

Sammy Hagar & The Circle

New Town, ND

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 202 Frontage Rd, New Town, ND

Ticket listings for Sammy Hagar at 4 Bears Casino and Lodge in New Town, ND on 8/28/2021

2021 Tribal Maternal, Infant and Child Health Symposium

New Town, ND

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 9386 North Dakota 23, New Town, ND 58763

Join us for expert presentations, panel discussions, resources, & personal testimonials dedicated to improving Tribal maternal child health.

Musical-Dinner-Show, SchlossHotel Holzrichter

Palermo, ND

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: Hohenlimburger Str. 15, 58769 Veserde-Wiblingwerde

In unserer Musical-Dinner-Show erleben Sie Highlights der großen Musical-Klassiker in einer atemberaubenden Abendshow.

White Earth Post

White Earth Post

White Earth, ND
With White Earth Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

