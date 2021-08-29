Cancel
Coming soon: Pinon events

Piñon Journal
 5 days ago

(PINON, NM) Pinon is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pinon area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ZUmj_0bgSzU1B00

Rescheduled from 8/14/21 Movies at Medlin: Drive-in Movie Godzilla vs. Kong

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 1900 U.S. 54, Alamogordo, NM 88310

The City of Alamogordo brings you: Movies at Medlin: Drive-in Movie Godzilla vs. Kong

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49gofu_0bgSzU1B00

Heartprints of God Women's Retreat

Sacramento, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 106 Assembly Cir, Sacramento, NM

REGISTRATION OPENS July 12! This will be a beautiful time of refreshment, fellowship, and drawing closer to our Heavenly Father as together we study His word and discover His heartprints across...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qu7LD_0bgSzU1B00

FCMW Women's Retreat 2021

Mayhill, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 432 Bear Canyon Rd, Mayhill, NM

CMW Magic is a 4-night, 5-day women’s retreat for women 21-years and older in the beautiful Sacramento Mountains of southern New Mexico in the heart of the Lincoln National Forest. Women, many...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IQATh_0bgSzU1B00

Uth Group

Cloudcroft, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 106 Burro Ave, Cloudcroft, NM

"Jesus Changes Everything" Teenagers often feel trapped. They’re stuck in the same habits, depression sets in, and they wonder about their purpose. Life might seem pointless or hopeless at best...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ASGAt_0bgSzU1B00

Change Salon Ribbon Cutting

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 3199 N White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo, NM

Please join us in welcoming one of our newest members, Change Salon, with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.

With Piñon Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

