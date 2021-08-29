Cancel
Stanley, ID

Events on the Stanley calendar

Stanley Post
 5 days ago

(STANLEY, ID) Stanley is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stanley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nUGyM_0bgSzT8S00

Idaho Sukkot Campmeeting 2021

Stanley, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: Alturas Creek Road, Stanley, ID 83278

Idaho Sukkot Campmeeting 2021 hosted by Teshuvah Ministries. Join us for a fun, packed-with-goodness and well organized Sukkot in Idaho!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44PIeT_0bgSzT8S00

August 29 - Sept 2, 2021

Stanley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 640 Critchfield St, Stanley, ID

Enjoy the solitude of no one on the river with great fall fishing and fun whitewater. Put together a group of fellow fisherman or rafters and enjoy fall splendor on the Middle Fork. This trip also...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DWn7c_0bgSzT8S00

Grateful for the Sawtooths

Stanley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 620 Ace Of Diamonds Blvd, Stanley, ID

Friday and Saturday the 27th and 28th of August. Join the Kasino Club for a weekend of Grateful Dead in the Sawtooth Mountains

Stanley, ID
ABOUT

With Stanley Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

