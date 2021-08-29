Events on the Stanley calendar

(STANLEY, ID) Stanley is ready for live events.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stanley:

Idaho Sukkot Campmeeting 2021 Stanley, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: Alturas Creek Road, Stanley, ID 83278

Idaho Sukkot Campmeeting 2021 hosted by Teshuvah Ministries. Join us for a fun, packed-with-goodness and well organized Sukkot in Idaho!

August 29 - Sept 2, 2021 Stanley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 640 Critchfield St, Stanley, ID

Enjoy the solitude of no one on the river with great fall fishing and fun whitewater. Put together a group of fellow fisherman or rafters and enjoy fall splendor on the Middle Fork. This trip also...

Grateful for the Sawtooths Stanley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 620 Ace Of Diamonds Blvd, Stanley, ID

Friday and Saturday the 27th and 28th of August. Join the Kasino Club for a weekend of Grateful Dead in the Sawtooth Mountains