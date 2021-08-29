Cancel
Santa Fe, MO

Santa Fe calendar: What's coming up

Santa Fe Dispatch
Santa Fe Dispatch
 5 days ago

(SANTA FE, MO) Santa Fe is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Santa Fe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q0gk6_0bgSzSFj00

2021 Hannibal Area Walk to End Alzheimer's

Hannibal, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 301 Warren Barrett Drive, Hannibal, MO 63401

The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's® is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V17GQ_0bgSzSFj00

Laughter Has No Color Comedy

Hannibal, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 3819 Highway MM, Hannibal, MO 63401

Laughter Has No Color Comedy Featuring Longhorn the Comedian, Brett Eastburn, and Kevin Farley.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OsFlC_0bgSzSFj00

Coffee for Kids Tour - Hannibal

Hannibal, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:30 AM

Address: 8965 Hwy 36, #2, Hannibal, MO 63401

Join us for coffee and an inside look at child advocacy!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TXMtk_0bgSzSFj00

MARGARET: The Incredible Molly Brown

Hannibal, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 319 N Main St, Hannibal, MO 63401

Meet Hannibal's own Margaret Tobin Brown, the extraordinary woman behind the Titanic's most famous survivor!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KdXYc_0bgSzSFj00

Annual Quilt Show

Centralia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 319 E Sneed St, Centralia, MO

August 31 - September 28 - Display of a variety of quilts and quilted items, featured quilt this year will be appliqued quilts, items of needlework will also be on display.

Learn More

Santa Fe Dispatch

Santa Fe Dispatch

Santa Fe, MO
With Santa Fe Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

