Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Timber, OR

Coming soon: Timber events

Posted by 
Timber Today
Timber Today
 5 days ago

(TIMBER, OR) Live events are coming to Timber.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Timber area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SrMFL_0bgSzQUH00

Vintage 46 Release Party with Bill Fuller and the Dan Davey Jazz Quartet

Forest Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 10850 NW Seavey Rd, Forest Grove, OR

You're invited to celebrate the release of our 2019 Vintage 46 Pinot Noir and Chardonnay with winemaker and Oregon wine pioneer Bill Fuller. Be among the first to taste these special small-lot...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cqXiQ_0bgSzQUH00

EDGE PERFORMS FOR WILLAMETTE VALLEY VINYARDS @ TUALATIN ESTATES ... FRIDAY FOOD TRUCK (Summer Series Event)

Forest Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

EDGE is performing Live Music for Willamette Valley Vinyards at Tualatin Estates “Friday Food Truck” which is part of their Summer Series Events.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21sAzm_0bgSzQUH00

No School K-12, Staff Workday

Gales Creek, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 9125 NW Sargent Rd, Gales Creek, OR

Sexual Assault, Harassment & Complaint Procedures Bullying/Cyberbullying & Complaint Procedures Public Complaints Sexuality Education Opt Out Information Privacy Policy Nondiscrimination Policy...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36JtbU_0bgSzQUH00

Convocation

Forest Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:45 AM

Convocation for the 2021-2022 undergraduate academic year is August 27.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a46Tb_0bgSzQUH00

Boxer Gardens Open House

Forest Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2043 College Way, Forest Grove, OR

The Boxer Gardens — formerly B Street Farm — hosts an open house to show of its new location on Main Street. Stop by to check out the new garden space and learn more about the Boxer Gardens.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Timber Today

Timber Today

Timber, OR
11
Followers
212
Post
670
Views
ABOUT

With Timber Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forest Grove, OR
Government
City
Forest Grove, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
City
Timber, OR
City
Gales Creek, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Timber#Food Truck#Tualatin Estates#Sexual Assault#College Way
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy