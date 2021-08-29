Coming soon: Timber events

(TIMBER, OR) Live events are coming to Timber.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Timber area:

Vintage 46 Release Party with Bill Fuller and the Dan Davey Jazz Quartet Forest Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 10850 NW Seavey Rd, Forest Grove, OR

You're invited to celebrate the release of our 2019 Vintage 46 Pinot Noir and Chardonnay with winemaker and Oregon wine pioneer Bill Fuller. Be among the first to taste these special small-lot...

EDGE PERFORMS FOR WILLAMETTE VALLEY VINYARDS @ TUALATIN ESTATES ... FRIDAY FOOD TRUCK (Summer Series Event) Forest Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

EDGE is performing Live Music for Willamette Valley Vinyards at Tualatin Estates “Friday Food Truck” which is part of their Summer Series Events.

No School K-12, Staff Workday Gales Creek, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 9125 NW Sargent Rd, Gales Creek, OR

Convocation Forest Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:45 AM

Convocation for the 2021-2022 undergraduate academic year is August 27.

Boxer Gardens Open House Forest Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2043 College Way, Forest Grove, OR

The Boxer Gardens — formerly B Street Farm — hosts an open house to show of its new location on Main Street. Stop by to check out the new garden space and learn more about the Boxer Gardens.