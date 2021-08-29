Cancel
Ruby Valley, NV

Ruby Valley events coming soon

Ruby Valley Digest
 5 days ago

(RUBY VALLEY, NV) Live events are coming to Ruby Valley.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ruby Valley:

2021 Rural Nevada EMS Conference

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 700 Moren Way, Elko, NV 89801

The 30th Annual Rural Nevada EMS Conference has been canceled.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Elko, NV 89801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Connecting Families to Community Resources

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 835 Railroad, Elko, NV 89801

Participants will learn about the resources available to the families we serve in the early childhood field.

Elko Dems Roosevelt/Kennedy dinner

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 700 Moren Way, Elko, NV 89801

Special Guest Speaker: Nevada Lieutenant Governor Kate Marshall Dinner prepared by The Star restaurant, raffle prizes & fun cake auction.

ABOUT

With Ruby Valley Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

