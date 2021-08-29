Tupelo calendar: Events coming up

(TUPELO, AR) Live events are lining up on the Tupelo calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tupelo:

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing Charlotte, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Chattanooga, TN 72522

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

Evangelism Seminar: Let's Get Motivated! Searcy, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 95 Central Ave, Searcy, AR

This session will relay several personal accounts of conversions. It has worked and is still working.

Forrest City's Finest Forrest City, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 1335 North Washington Street, Forrest City, AR 72335

Forrest City Police Chief Lee has had about enough of Forrest City Fire Chief Dallas.

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 915 East Market Avenue, Searcy, AR 72149

"God Bless America" White County GOP Lincoln/Reagan Dinner Fundraiser with keynote speaker Sarah Huckabee Sanders

The Unknown Tour 2021 - Batesville, AR Batesville, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 4440 Harrison Street, Batesville, AR 72501

A One night, 2.5 hour women's event packed with comedy, worship, and encouragement focused on navigating life's unknowns.